Pink dolphins return to Hong Kong during pandemic restrictions

HONG KONG. KAZINFORM Sightings of Hong Kong’s rare pink dolphins have increased by nearly a third since water traffic in the city was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to scientists.

The species is native to the Pearl River estuary, the third-longest river running entirely through China, but normally avoids the waters between Hong Kong and Macau due to the large volume of high-speed ships and ferries passing through the area, EFE-EPA reports.