Pinsk clothing manufacturer increases sales to Russia, Kazakhstan Economy

BREST. KAZINFORM Pinsk-based clothing manufacturing and trading association Polesye has recently increased its exports to Kazakhstan and Russia through its schoolwear supplies, BelTA learnt from Sergei Kasperovich, head of the company's export department.

About 35,000 back-to-school items produced in Pinsk will go to Russian regions this summer. Polesye school clothes are on sale in stores of Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Leningrad, Rostov, Kaliningrad, Kursk, Voronezh, Orenburg, Sverdlovsk, Bryansk, Arkhangelsk, Omsk and Irkutsk Oblasts. The company is also taking steps to win the market of Kazakhstan. This year a number of trial consignments of schoolwear have been shipped to the Kazakhstani capital Astana.



"The competition is tough, but we are doing our best to increase supplies. The demand for our products is high. The peak of school uniform supplies was in May-June," Sergei Kasperovich noted, adding that schoolwear is made of cotton and wool with addition of acryl.



In January-June 2016 Polesye's exports almost reached $8 million, 25% up from the same period in 2015. The company ships up to 70% of its output abroad. Polesye has increased yarn sales to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine and is establishing cooperation with the United Arab Emirates. The first yarn supplies there to the total tune of $12,000 are planned for September. "We are also eyeing the Baltic states. There are preliminary agreements on making clothes at our company and from our raw material. We have also concluded a contract with a big Moscow firm on the production of 246,000 knitwear items. These clothes will go on sale in 160 stores of Moscow and Russian regions this year," Sergei Kasperovich said.



Founded in 1965, Polesye is one of Belarus' biggest producers of outdoor knitted clothes, half-woolen and high-bulk yarn. Pinsk clothing is well-known on the domestic market and is also popular in the CIS.



Source: BELTA