Pioneers: Three Saudi women elected to power for first time in history

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - For the first time in Saudi Arabia's history three women were elected to positions in municipal governments.

Salma bint Hizab al-Oteibi received a seat on the board of the village Madraki, located not far from Mecca, in the west of the country; the president of the election commission, Osama-al-Bar told local media.

Two other women, Luma Al Sulaiman and Rush Hifdim, will also join the municipalities in Jeddah, according to Agence France-Presse with reference to the election commission.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia held municipal elections in which women took part for the first time as candidates and voters. There were about 900 female candidates and about 6,000 men. The proportion of women taking part in the vote was about 10%. At the polling stations men and women voted separately.

It is noted that in the northern part of the kingdom turnout among women was 88%.

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz (2005-2015) in September 2011 gave women the right to vote and stand as candidates in the upcoming municipal elections. The King also said that women will be allowed to be elected as a member of the Shura Council (the highest decision-making body).

For more information go to Sputniknews.com

Photo: © AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed