EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:20, 08 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Pipelines replacement on Kashagan goes ahead of schedule – Atyrau region’s Governor

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The operations on replacement of pipelines on the Kashagan oil field are going on ahead of schedule. Governor of Atyrau region Baktykozha Izmukhambetov told it at a briefing held at the office of the Central Communications Service in Astana.

    “The pipelines replacement operations on the Kashagan deposit are going on ahead of schedule. The newly appointed chairman reported to me about the course of the work. We keep this issue under a strict control and we expect that the replacement process will finish on time,” said Izmukhabetov.

    Recall that in November 2014 the North Caspian Operating Company B.V. suspended production works in autumn 2013 for cracking of a 93 km oil pipeline. The company announced its preparation for the replacement of a pipeline on the offshore field of the Kashagan project which includes replacement of oil and gas pipelines.

    The operations have to be completed by second half of 2016.

    Tags:
    Oil & Gas Atyrau region News Oil and Gas Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!