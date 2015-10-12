EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:22, 12 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Pirelli promises to expand investments in Russian economy

    None
    None
    SOCHI. KAZINFORM - Pirelli will expand its investments in the Russian economy, the company's CEO, Marco Tronchetti, said on Sunday at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    He said his company had already invested 450 million euro in the Russian economy and planned to continue its investments. In his words, Pirelli plants were working to their full capacity and what the company failed to sell in Russia it could export.

    Putin, on his part, noted Pirelli's active work on the Russian market. "It is pleasing to hear about your plans to expand your investment activity," the Russian president said. Touching on forecasts of slowed global economic and decreasing demand, Putin said he was sure the situation would be reversed. "We are very calm about it," he said.

    Putin reassured Russia would work with Pirelli and other partners and investors. "We will do our best to help you, to provide administrative assistance," he said. Kazinform refers to TASS.

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!