PISA 2025: Kyrgyzstan to conduct pilot study among schoolchildren

In Kyrgyzstan, from March 15 to 24, a pilot study will be conducted in 66 schools within the framework of PISA 2025, Altynbek Zhaparov, head of the department of school, extracurricular and additional education, told at a press conference at Kabar Agency.

According to him, research for preparation for PISA will be in the following areas:

mathematical;

reading and understanding;

natural science direction.

Adolescents aged 15 years will take part in the study.

In turn, the director of the National Center for Assessment of the Quality of Education and Information Technologies of the Kyrgyz Republic, Baktygul Shamshidinova, noted that the tests in the Kyrgyz and Russian languages are adapted for PISA: they have already been compiled and verified.

The International Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) is a test that assesses the literacy of schoolchildren in different countries of the world and the ability to apply knowledge in practice.