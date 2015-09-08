PKK bomb attack in eastern Turkey kills 12 police officers

IĞDIR. KAZINFORM - A bomb attack was perpetrated by the terrorist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) inIğdır province on Tuesday, hitting a vehicle that was carrying police officers.

The Doğan news agency reported that 12 police officers were killed in the attack. Wounded police officers were taken to Iğdır State Hospital. The attack took place early on Tuesday morning in an area close to the Aralık district of the eastern province of Iğdır. Terrorists from the PKK detonated the bomb while the vehicle carrying the police officers was passing by. Kazinform refers to Today's Zaman .