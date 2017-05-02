Plácido Domingo's performance ticket sales halted in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Though set to be staged at the Astana Open and Ballet Theater only in August 2017, Traviata with the king of opera Plácido Domingo has almost sold out in the Kazakh capital.

Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, admitted Tuesday that the tickets for Traviata with Plácido Domingo were in such high demand that the administration of the theater had to halt ticket sales. "This is huge, the opera with the Spanish tenor, opera diva Marina Rebeka and young opera singer Medet Chotabayev has almost sold out," he said.



He also added that the administration decided to keep a number of tickets for participants of the upcoming summits and forums in Astana.



"Given that a lot of high-level summits and forums will be held in Astana this summer, we've kelp a number of tickets for participants of those events," the minister said in conclusion.