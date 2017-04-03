Plácido Domingo to perform in Astana in August

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The king of opera Plácido Domingo will sing in Traviata at the Astana Opera and Ballet Theater on August 1 and 3, Kazinform has learnt from the theater's press service.

The tickets to the opera for those who want to see Domingo as George Germont are already on sale.



The opera will be staged within the framework of the EXPO 2017 with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Domingo was included in the Guinness Book of Records for having received 101 curtain calls. As of 2016 he has sung more than 3,800 performances of 147 roles, in addition to having conducted well over 500 performances and made hundreds of audio and video recordings and films.