Plácido Domingo to perform in La Triviata in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Between August 1 and 3, Plácido Domingo and the stars of the grand opera will perform in "La Traviata" in Astana, the theater press service reports.

One of the world's best soprano Marina Rebeka (Latvia) and the well-known Kazakh tenor, Astana Opera's principal soloist Medet Chotabayev will perform the primary roles of Violetta and Alfredo in the opera "La Traviata" by the great Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi with participation the greatest opera singer of our time Plácido Domingo as Giorgio Germont. The conductor is famous American maestro Eugene Kohn. This bright cultural event will be held within the framework of the EXPO-2017 program with the support of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports.

Plácido Domingo calls Marina Rebeka one of the best performers of Violetta he has heard over the last 50 years. She has participated in 15 various performances of Verdi's masterpiece. Opera houses around the world consider her interpretation of the roles as the most complete and accurate.



ROLES AND PERFORMERS

Violetta Valéry - Marina Rebeka (Latvia)

Alfredo Germont - Medet Chotabayev, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan

Giorgio Germont - Plácido Domingo

Flora Bervoix - Sandra Plamenac (Croatia)

Annina - Yelena Ganzha

Gastone - Khalid Nuraliyev

Barone Douphol - Yevgeniy Chainikov

Marchese d'Obigny - Baurzhan Anderzhanov

Doctor Grenvil - Shyngys Rasylkhan

Commissioner - Nurlybek Kosparmakov

Giuseppe - Ramzat Balakishiyev