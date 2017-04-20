Places to celebrate May holidays in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Department of Culture, Archives and Documentation listed events on May holiday.

The main event devoted to celebration of the Day of Unity of Kazakhstan People will be held on May 1 at the square near Kazakh Eli monument. National and cultural associations, Astana State Academic Philarmonia, dance troupes and Kazakh pop stars will show theatrical performance on an open area there.

This very day folk festival will be in front of city administration (11 Beibitshilik Street). Famous performers will give a holiday concert there as well.

On May 1, at 5:00 pm Astana Concert Hall will host concert "Gift for Anniversary" dedicated to 70th Anniversary of chief conductor of Astana symphony orchestra, Honoured Worker of Art Aleksandr Ablayev.

On May 6, Astana Concert Hall will have solo recital of Kazakh Honoured Worker Yerkan Kokeyev. The concert programme is called "Tanets Pod Dozhdem" in honour of one of the most popular compositions of legendary group "K-7".

On May 7, a military parade devoted to 25th Anniversary of Kazakhstan Armed Forces will be in the capital.

Currently, preparations for celebration of the Victory Day are underway. In Astana it will begin on May 8 with the ceremony of dignifying the memory of the victims of World War II by laying "Wreaths of Fame" and baskets with flowers to the grave of soldiers in the Central City Cemetery.

This very day, Astana Concert Hall will have a concert devoted to the Victory Day by Marzhan Arapbayeva, Kairat Bayekenov, Rinat Malsagov, Rustem Nurzhigitov and others singing war time songs.