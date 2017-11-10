Places to visit in Astana on weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The residents and guests of the Kazakh capital can attend a number of interesting cultural events on 11th and 12th of November, Kazinform cites the Astana Department of Culture, Archives and Documentation.

On November 11, the Third International Children's Festival of Choreography Roses of Kazakhstan will be held at the Zhastar Palace. Start time: 9:00 am.

The exhibition and lecture In memory of Belarusian women - prisoners of ALZHIR will be held on November 11 and 12 at the Museum dedicated to victims of the Akmola Camp for the Wives of Traitors to the Motherland. Start time: 10:00 am.

At 11:00 am, the Gorky State Academic Russian Drama Theater will stage The Adventure of Nastenka fairytale by V. Ilyukhov.

The same theater will also stage an improvisation based on the play by Nikolai Gogol, The Government Inspector, at 6:00 pm.

The circus of Mstislav Zapashniy, a legendary animal tamer, will make a tour of performances in Astana city from November 11 till December 10. The ticket prices range from KZT 2,000 to KZT 6,000. Admission is free for children under 4 years old.

On 12th November at 11:00 am, children can get into the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen, Thumbelina, at the Gorky State Academic Russian Drama Theater.

At 6:00 pm, the Gorky State Academic Russian Drama Theater will stage a performance Leading Ladies, a comedy play by Ken Ludwig.

The Astana Opera will host a musical and poetic concert for children Carnival of Animals (chamber hall) the same day. Start time: 12:00 pm.