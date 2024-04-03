Plan for development of President’s tasks set at National Kurultai adopted, Karin

Following the 3rd meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Kurultai), the Presidential Administration and Government created mechanisms for effective implementation of the initiatives of the Head of State, Kazinform News Agency quotes Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin as saying.

An action plan for developing the President’s tasks was adopted today. It includes 40 items which encompass a wide range of actions. The plan defines steps for the development and adoption of 10 laws (tightening regulation over drug production, fight against gaming addiction, protection of historical sites, etc.), the post of Yerlan Karin on his official Telegram Channel reads.

He said the 2024-2025 package plan for the fight against illegal gambling and gambling addiction and other program documents will be adopted in Kazakhstan.

The initiatives of the Head of State put forward in Atyrau define an agenda for competent government bodies for a long-term perspective, he resumed.

As earlier reported, the Majilis will hold parliamentary hearings on the issues brought up for discussion at the National Kurultai.