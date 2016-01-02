Plan of the Nation: Significant projects of Kazakhstan in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The past year was eventful. Kazinform presents projects of Kazakhstan for 2016.

As you know, in March last year, speaking at the XVI Congress of Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed five institutional reforms to strengthen statehood.



Firstly, it is the formation of modern, professional and independent state apparatus ensuring quality implementation of economic programs.



Second - improvement of the justice system to ensure citizens have access to justice. Transition from the existing five-level justice system to a streamlined three-level system.



Third - industrialization and economic growth based on diversification.



Fourth - development and implementation of the large-scale project which will strengthen Kazakhstan's identity and create conditions to form one civil society.



Fifth - transparent and accountable state.



The package of anti-crisis measures

Speaking at the Government Hour in the Majilis, Kazakhstan's Minister of National Economy Yerbolat Dossayev told about the anti-crisis measures for 2016-2018.

In particular, the anti-crisis plan for 2016-2018 worked out by the Government and National Bank consists of two parts: formation of a new structure of the economy, in the framework of 5 key areas identified by the President in the state-of-the-nation address 30 November 2015; swift action to stimulate economy's growth and financing.



"Given the deterioration in the global economy and forecasts of Kazakhstan's economy development in 2015, the Government has developed additional operational measures aimed at stimulating economic growth, support of employment and household income," said Mr.Dossayev.



According to him, the main areas of operational measures will be as follows: point support of the real sector of the economy; active implementation of key infrastructure projects in the framework of the state program Nurly Zhol; support for small and medium-sized businesses; improvement of housing affordability; acceleration of agro-industrial complex projects' implementation; realization of FIID projects; social stability and support of employment.



Beginning from 2016 measures will be taken to bring the investment climate of Kazakhstan in line with OECD standards.

Dossayev said that to enable attraction of investments into the country's economy, in the first quarter of 2016 there will be adopted the detailed plan to improve the investment climate in accordance with OECD standards. In January 2016 there will be established government and regional councils to manage the work.



EXPO-2017: powerful impetus to the modernization

As it is known, Astana received an honorable right to host the World Exhibition "Expo-2017". First of all, EXPO is an opportunity to show the world the new face of Kazakhstan. The point at issue is not just holding of the event but also the development of the country since gaining its independence and further development in the next 20 years to come. EXPO will show the country's development and its latest achievements.



Kazakhstan has chosen the theme "Future Energy" to promote and discover sustainable, global energy solutions. EXPO 2017 will last three months, include representatives from approximately 100 countries and is expected to draw three to five million visitors, which would make it the largest international gathering of its kind Central Asia has seen.



Rio de Janeiro: preparation goes according to the plan

The biggest sporting event on the planet is coming to Rio de Janeiro. Kazakhstani athletes have repeatedly proved that they are among the strongest in the world. What can we expect from the upcoming competition?



According to Deputy Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Saken Musaibekov, Kazakhstan has already won 43 licenses to participate in the 31's Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.



He specified that the headquarters on preparation for the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro was established in Kazakhstan. "The preparation process is underway. There are no problems right now. We are heading the right direction. For the first time we have earned all 10 Olympic licenses in weightlifting for the Rio Olympics. This is a great achievement," the Deputy Minister noted.

According to his words, the national team of Kazakhstan will have to participate in 70 international sports events with Olympic licenses at stake.



In turn, head of the committee for sport and physical culture of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Ilsiyar Kanagatov told that the national team of Kazakhstan planned to earn at least 60 Olympic licenses. "Everything goes according to the plan. We planned to have more than 40 Olympic licenses in ten sports by the end of 2015. We have achieved it. I can even say that we will have more than 60 Olympic licenses in other sports. That's a plan for the next year," he informed.



As earlier reported, the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro will be held from August 5 through August 21, 2016.