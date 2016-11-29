Plane carrying Brazilian football team crashes in Colombia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A plane carrying 72 people, including players of Chapecoense that was conducting a flight #LMI2933 from Santa Cruz (Bolivia) and crashed on approach to Medellin, Colombia, officials say.

Chapecoense was due to play with Medellin’s Atletico Nacional in the final of the South American club cup. The final has now been suspended.

The plane crashed in a mountainous area outside Medellin shortly before midnight local time (05:00 GMT).

Medellin's Mayor Federico Gutierrez said that it is possible there are survivors, BBC reported.

The Jose Maria Cordova de Rionegro airport, posted on its Twitter account: "Confirmed, the aircraft licence number CP2933 was carrying the team @ChapecoenseReal. Apparently there are survivors."