Plane carrying humanitarian aid arrives in Nur-Sultan from China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A plane with humanitarian aid has arrived in the Kazakh capital from the Chinese city of Urumqi, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The plane of the Kazakh Defense Ministry carrying humanitarian cargo, including medicines and personal protective equipment arrived in Nur-Sultan city. A number of Chinese provinces, government agencies and companies provided humanitarian aid to their friends in Kazakhstan.

The humanitarian aid includes face masks (131,500), gloves (10,900), thermometers (100) and protective gear (720).

Amid the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the humanitarian aid is the symbol of close friendship between the peoples of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China.

The humanitarian aid will be disseminated between government agencies and organizations.