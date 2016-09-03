EN
    11:11, 03 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Plane carrying Karimov’s body left for Samarkand

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A plane with the body of Uzbek President Islam Karimov onboard has left for Samarkand, Kazinform reports to RIA Novosti.

    Thousands  of citizens of Tashkent gathered today early morning in the so-called  ‘presidential highway’ to say farewell to the first leader of the country.

    President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov died on Friday at the age of 78, the country's cabinet of ministers and parliament said in an official report. The funeral will be held in Samarkand today. 

