EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:32, 27 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Plane carrying Kazakh football team makes emergency landing in Armenia

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A plane carrying the Kazakh national football team had to make an emergency landing at Yerevan airport, Kazinform has learnt from KazFootball.kz.

    "The aircraft captain made a decision to return to the airport right after the takeoff," official spokesperson of the team Yerbol Kairov tweeted. "The team will board another aircraft and jet off to Kazakhstan. The team's aircraft had to return to Yerevan because of landing gear malfunction."

    As a reminder, the Armenian footballers outscored the Kazakh squad 2:0 in the 2018 World Cup qualifier.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Football Incidents Accidents Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!