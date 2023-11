ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tajik Air B737 which was heading to Moscow from Taraz has landed safely at Khujand airport, TASS reports.

The plane reportedly sent out an emergency shortly after leaving Taraz. The crew decided to divert to Khujand where it landed safely after circling over the airport for several hours.

Flight TJK645 left Taraz at around 23:00 local time. It was expected to arrive at Moscow Domodedovo at 21:25 local time.