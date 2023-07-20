Plane crash kills 5 politicians in Colombia
The party identified the victims as former senator and ambassador Nohora Tovar and her husband, Guillermo Perez, the party's coordinator in Meta; Dimas Barrero, a deputy representing Meta; Felipe Carreno, the department's gubernatorial candidate; Oscar Rodriguez, a Villavicencio councilman; and the pilot, Heliodoro Alvarez.
The Cessna T210N, which served as an air shuttle, «took off from the airport in Villavicencio (Meta's capital) at 7:40 a.m. (1240 GMT) and last had contact with air traffic control at 7:58 a.m. (1258 GMT),» the agency said in a statement.
The authority said it «assigned a team of experts to gather evidence to determine the possible causes of the accident.»
Alvaro Uribe, former president of Colombia and a founder of the party, expressed his grief on Twitter about the accident, adding he was following the progress of the investigation.