Plane crash near Almaty leaves 5 people dead

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An An-28 aircraft crashed today near Almaty city leaving five crew members dead, the official representative of the Committee for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ruslan Imankulov said.

An air ambulance An-28 crashed today at around 7.15 p.m. in the Ili district of Almaty region near the Mezhdurechinsk village and caught fire. According to the preliminary data, all five people who were on board of the aircraft died.

Rescuers are currently working at the scene extinguishing the fire.