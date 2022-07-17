EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:44, 17 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Plane crashes in northern Greece: media

    None
    None
    ATHENS. KAZINFORM - An Antonov type airplane which had departed from Serbia and was on route to Jordan, crashed near Kavala city in northern Greece on Saturday evening, local media reported, Xinhua reports.

    The plane was seen in flames and explosions followed, according to witnesses, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

    A rescue operation was underway.

    It is not clarified yet how many people were on board.

    The plane was loaded with ammunition, Greek newspaper «Kathimerini» reported, citing local authorities' sources.

    The pilot had requested permission for emergency landing reporting failure in one of the engines, in.gr added



    Photo: www.dw.com

    Tags:
    Incidents World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!