Plane crashes into home in U.S., 3 dead

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Three people were killed Sunday after their small plane crashed into a home in Plainville, Massachusetts.The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, CNN reports.

"As a result of the plane crash, the house immediately caught fire. The four occupants of the single family home were able to get out of the building before it became fully engulfed in flames. The three occupants of the plane were killed in the crash," Massachusetts State Police said in a statement. The aircraft had been headed to Norwood Memorial Airport in Massachusetts. It departed from Lancaster Airport in Pennsylvania. The National Transportation Safety Board said it would investigate.