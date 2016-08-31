Plane with 95 Kazakhstani tourists onboard to arrive in Astana from Batumi on September 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 95 Kazakhstani tourists left in Georgian Batumi will arrive in Astana tomorrow morning, September 1, Advisor of the Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development Tanirbergen Berdongarov informed.

"The arrival of the plane with 95 Kazakhstani tourists onboard from Batumi is scheduled for 4:40 am, September 1," T. Berdongarov informed via Facebook.

According to him, 213 Kazakhstani tourists have already been transported from Georgia to Kazakhstan. There are just 95 tourists left, who will arrive in Astana tomorrow morning.

As earlier reported, about 300 Kazakhstani tourists could not depart from the Batumi airport for Kazakhstan on August 26. The flights from Batumi to Kazakhstan were canceled due to problems in Skybus Air Company.