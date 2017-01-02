Plane with expelled Russian diplomats landed in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Special plane that Russia has sent to carry back home diplomats expelled from the US has landed in Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from Sputniknews.

Earlier US President Barack Obama announced that US would expel 35 Russian diplomats and close two Russian diplomatic compounds. New sanctions were also raised against six Russian individuals and five entities. These actions were taken in relation to Moscow's alleged interference in the latest US presidential election.



Russia has denied all allegations. And Vladimir Putin named the actions provocative saying they are aimed at further undermining of the two countries relations.

Putin added that Russia "will not expel anyone" in response to the actions taken the Obama administration.