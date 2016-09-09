EN
    13:38, 09 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Planes collide at Iranian airport

    BAKU. KAZINFORM A minor collision of two planes occurred at Tehran's Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport, Mizan news agency reported Sept. 8.

    Reportedly, no one was harmed as a result of the incident.

    The collision took place Sept. 8 morning, when an Airbus A310, belonging to Iran’s Mahan Air knocked over the winglet of Oman Air’s Boeing 737 aircraft.

    The Omani aircraft was parked at the airport after arrival from Muscat, Oman.

    As a result of the incident right winglet of the Boeing 737 was damaged.

    Source: Trend 

     

    World News
