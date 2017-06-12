Planet of Chess gathers young players in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Summer Chess Camp in Almaty city has opened its doors for young players from all corners of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform reports.





50 chess players aged 12-14 from all regions of Kazakhstan gathered for the Planet of Chess. Those are mostly participants and winners of local chess tournaments.



Gulmira Dauletova, executive director of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, says that at the camp children mix business with pleasure. "The children have rest and develop their intellectual skills at the same time. Most kids are from low-income families and they really enjoy playing chess. Grandmasters Rustam Khussnutdinov and Anton Filippov will give master classes at the camp," she added.







The camp opened its doors on the basis of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Chemistry and Biology.



The analogous summer chess school was organized in Astana in 2016. It also brought together 50 children from low-income families who were fond of chess. After the success of the school, organizers decided to open the summer chess camp every year.