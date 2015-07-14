Plans for Belarus-Kazakhstan meat-processing enterprise near Astana unveiled

BREST. KAZINFORM - A Belarusian-Kazakh joint venture may be set up near the city of Astana for the sake of processing meat, BelTA learned from Alikhan Toibayev, member of the Agrarian Affairs Committee of the Kazakhstan parliament, on 13 July.

A delegation of the Kazakhstan parliament met with top executives of the Bereza-based meat-processing factory. In particular, during the meeting the sides discussed the possibility of setting up a meat-processing enterprise near the capital city of Kazakhstan. Representatives of the Belarusian company are expected to travel to Kazakhstan soon with this in mind. "It is a very topical matter for us. Kazakhstan's grain production is two or three times as much as what the country needs. This is why Kazakhstan exports a lot of grain. The situation is reversed as far as the output of animal husbandry products and the relevant processed products is concerned. We need Belarus' experience a lot," noted the Kazakh MP.

Diversification of agricultural lands has been in progress in Kazakhstan lately. Wheat used to be the dominant crop in the past. Now forage crops are being introduced, particularly in northern parts of the country. "The current stage of development of Belarus' agriculture is impressive. We have been to several districts of Minsk Oblast and Vitebsk Oblast. The dairy farms have been industrialized and robotized. Milk yield per cow exceeds 10,000 liters. We are slightly behind in that regard. We have seen a lot of new things, progressive technologies that we need a lot. Certainly, we are going to develop cooperation. Belarus-Kazakhstan trade turnover rises every year. In 2014 it totaled $1.2 billion. It is not a very large figure but the dynamics is good. Within one year alone the bilateral trade increased by 20%," said the MP.

According to Viktor Shchetko, Chairman of the Agrarian Policy Commission of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, Belarus should put more efforts into export to Kazakhstan. "Let's take a look at our modern poultry factories. Suffice it to say that every year Belarus makes over 500,000 tonnes of poultry meat. Kazakhstan makes 160,000 tonnes while Kazakhstan's population is twice the size of Belarus'. It is a very important matter for them. This is why it is necessary to develop our export. There are no legislative problems that impede integration between Belarus and Kazakhstan. There is only one problem - nearly 4,000km between the countries," noted the Belarusian MP.

A delegation of the Kazakhstan parliament is in Belarus on a visit on 9-13 July. The Kazakh MPs met with members of the lower chamber of the Belarus parliament, visited Minsk Tractor Works, the national forestry industry selection center, Minsk Vegetable Factory (Favit trademark), the arable farming research and practice center of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, OAO Smolevichi Broiler, and several enterprises in Vitebsk Oblast. On 13 July, the final day of the visit the Kazakh delegation visited the WWII memorial Brest Hero Fortress and a number of enterprises, BelTA reports.