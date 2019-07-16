Plans for CSTO working group on radio warfare

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – A draft resolution of the Defense Ministers Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was discussed at a session of the CSTO Permanent Council on 16 July. The document provides for setting up a working group on radio warfare, BelTA has learned.

The document is supposed to consolidate efforts to realize the potential of military command bodies, the relevant educational and research institutions, industrial enterprises, and other state and public organizations of the CSTO member states in matters of radio warfare. The matter is of current interest considering the experience of the latest armed conflicts, during which radio warfare technologies were used on a mass scale. The conflict in Syria is a case in point.

The CSTO Permanent Council discussed the draft statement of the ministers of foreign affairs of the CSTO member states on efforts to stabilize the situation in the Middle East and North Africa as well as a draft joint statement of the CSTO member states in relation to the adoption of the draft resolution of the Third Committee of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly titled as «Glorification of Nazism: Inadmissibility of certain practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance».

The CSTO Permanent Council decided to forward these documents for intrastate approval, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.



