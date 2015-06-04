Plans for tighter cooperation in education in CIS

MINSK. KAZINFORM - There are plans to step up cooperation in the field of education in the Commonwealth of Independent States. The relevant ideas were discussed at the session of an expert group in Minsk on 2 June, representatives of the Information and Analysis Department of the CIS Executive Committee told BelTA.

Participants of the session paid attention to the finalization and agreement of the draft regulation on the basic organization for training public administration personnel in the CIS states, the draft regulation on the congress of teachers and education industry workers, the draft regulation on the international festival of pedagogical mastery and decisions made by the CIS Heads of Government Council in this field. As a result of the session the participants recommended that the CIS Executive Committee should forward the agreed documents for consideration of the CIS Heads of Government Council in line with the established procedure.

In particular, the development of interstate cooperation in education was mentioned as one of the goals of the future congress of teachers and education industry workers. The goals also include the improvement of professional mobility of pedagogues, active search for new forms and mechanisms of cooperation, the formation of the legal base and the institutional base of cooperation between the CIS states in the field of education. An international pedagogical mastery festival is supposed to take place as part of the congress of teachers and education industry workers. The festival is meant to reveal talented and successful pedagogical workers, spread their best practices at the international level, and determine values and priorities of the education industry in the globalizing society, BelTA reports.

Representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, and the CIS Executive Committee took part in the session of the expert group. Participants of the session also discussed and agreed remarks and proposals voiced by Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia with regard to the draft documents.