Plans to hold CIS Games in 2021

MINSK. KAZINFORM Plans are in place to hold the CIS Games in 2021, Belarus' First Deputy Sport and Tourism minister Vyacheslav Durnov told reporters, BelTA has learned.

"This project will be carried out as part of the CIS Traditional Sports Festival. Its program will include the competitions in the most popular Olympic and non-Olympic sports. The idea to hold the CIS Games was put forward by Russia and was supported at a meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe, BelTA reports. The regulations on the CIS Games will be developed by April next year. Then the document will be reviewed at the interstate level. We will try to make this initiative a reality in 2021," Vyacheslav Durnov said.



On 10 October Minsk played host to the meeting of the CIS permanent plenipotentiary representatives council. On its margins, plenipotentiary representatives discussed the activities of the CIS Council for Physical Education and Sport. The council develops joint programs, organizes activities to improve the health of the population, to facilitate training of sports reserve athletes and high-class sportsmen, promotes the development of the Olympic movement.



The council also promotes sports as an effective tool to combat negative social phenomena, contributes to the training of scientific and scientific-pedagogical personnel, facilitate exchange and training of specialists, studies and generalizes the experience in scientific and medical sport of physical education and sports. "The council was under Belarus' chairmanship for the past two years. Armenia took over in June.



The CIS countries focus on the development of mass and national sports and youth sports. We exchange views on the legal framework, principles of sports funding, find common ground at every meeting of the council. Different CIS countries host the meetings, which helps examine the sports infrastructure and see how it can be used for joint events," the first deputy minister noted.