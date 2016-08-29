Plans to implement UN social entrepreneurship project in Grodno Oblast

GRODNO. KAZINFORM - Plans have been made to implement a pilot project of the United Nations Organization to develop social entrepreneurship in several areas in Grodno Oblast. The information was released during the latest meeting of UN Resident Coordinator in Belarus Sanaka Samarasinha and Grodno Oblast Governor Vladimir Kravtsov, BelTA has learned.

Sanaka Samarasinha explained: "It is a new project that will provide population employment by creating small enterprises that will provide a social function, for instance, in the sphere of education, healthcare, or support for the elderly."

"We also constantly take care of population employment matters, however, we are always ready to learn the best practices and see new ways of addressing such problems," noted the Grodno Oblast Governor.

During the meeting the sides discussed the joint projects, which are already being implemented in the region or are planned to be implemented. In particular, Sanaka Samarasinha underlined that Grodno Oblast is one of the leading regions in Belarus in the area of energy-effective construction. The second energy-effective house is being built in the oblast capital as part of a UNDP project.

Plans have been made to implement an educational project for civil servants in the region. Another project titled as Belmed is supposed to promote a healthy lifestyle and prevent non-infectious diseases.

Sanaka Samarasinha spoke in detail about the new UN campaign Inclusive Belarus that will be implemented this year. The campaign will primarily target the so-called vulnerable groups: migrants, refugees, people with disabilities, victims of domestic violence and trafficking in persons. The campaign will try to raise the nation's awareness about inclusion as a process of making special people part of the society, about various aspects of the process relating to rights of unprotected or vulnerable categories. The campaign will also try to remove the barriers that exist in the life of such people.

The project is supposed to be implemented in October-December 2016. As part of the project roundtable sessions, special meetings, conferences, and performances will be arranged in 12 towns and cities of Belarus. In Grodno Oblast the campaign will involve Grodno and Lida. Every city will get a unique program. Initiatives originating from the local level are welcomed.

Kazinform refers to Belta.by