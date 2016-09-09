Plans to set up CIS Coordinating Council of Investigation Committees

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Plans have been made to set up a coordinating council of the Investigation Committees in the CIS, Chairman of Belarus' Investigation Committee Ivan Noskevich said prior to the trilateral meeting with the heads of the Investigation Committees of Russia and Armenia, BelTA has learned.

"The Chairmen of the Investigation Committees of Belarus, Armenia and Russia believe that we have come to this point in our cooperation in the field of criminal prosecution when we are ready to establish a single coordinating body. Probably, it will be called the Coordinating Council of Chairmen of the Investigation Committees. It will convene regularly to discuss the cooperation," Ivan Noskevich said.

"The Council will be an open organization and we will invite heads of the investigation committees of all CIS states to attend its meetings," Ivan Noskevich noted.



"We are open to communication with investigation units which are part of other state bodies, be it the Interior Ministry and other agencies, because our goals and objectives are inseparable, regardless of subordination of these units," Ivan Noskevich emphasized.



During the meeting the parties are set to discuss all issues of joint relations, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.