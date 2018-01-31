Plans to unveil one more Nazarbayev school in Karaganda region revealed

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - One of Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools may open its doors in Zhezkazgan in Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

Governor of the region Yerlan Koshanov revealed the plan to open the school during the signing ceremony of the memorandum of cooperation with AEO "Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools" on Wednesday, January 31.



At the ceremony, governor Koshanov admitted that ‘it is only a proposal [to open the school], but it is beginning to shape up'.







Kulyash Shamshidinova, Chairperson of the AEO "Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools", in turn, noted the company's key mission is to enhance potential of every NIS school.



She stressed that over 170,000 teachers in Kazakhstan are doing a special online course for subject teachers.



"Materials of the online course have over 13.5 million downloads. 54% of Karaganda-based teachers are registered with our online base," added Ms Shamshidinova, expressing her gratitude to the governor of Karaganda region for constant support of the system of secondary education in the region.



Governor Koshanov noted that over the past five years the NIS school in Karaganda has set an example of professionalism of its staff.



"Your practice should be translated across the national system of secondary and vocational education. That is why we became signatories of the memorandum of mutual cooperation," he said.



