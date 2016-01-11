Plant for production of chemical fertilizers to be built in S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A plant for the production of biochemical fertilizers will be built in South-Kazakhstan region.

According to the press service of the regional administration office, the relevant agreement was reached during a meeting of reps of the regional administration office and Turkish companies - LLP «Lotus Food» and «Organic Algae - Fertilizer».



The project worth $ 12 million will be implemented in the industrial zone in Kazygurt area.



The plant will be located on an area of 6 hectares. It will employ over 200 people. According to preliminary data the plant will produce up to 10 thousand tons of finished products. Turkish experts reported that the plant will produce not synthetic but bio-organic fertilizers.