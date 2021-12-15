EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:42, 15 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Plant for seed production launched in N Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A plant producing crop seeds was launched in Yessilsk district, North Kazakhstan region, Kazinfrom correspondent reports.

    Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov took to his Instagram to announce the opening of a plant for crop seed production. The investment project cost KZT1bn. It is set to produce 60 thousand tons of seeds per year.

    According to the governor, the new plant will allow for better seed stocks and provide agrarians with high-quality seeds. The high-tech equipment will lead to the better sowing of crops as well as oilseeds.

    Earlier the new milk farm was launched in the region.


    Tags:
    Investment projects North Kazakhstan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!