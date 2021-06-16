Plant producing homegrown QazVac vaccine to be launched this summer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi confirmed there is no lack of Sputnik V vaccine in Kazakhstan and commented on the launch of a new pharmaceutical plant in Zhambyl region for production of the locally developed COVID-19 vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at a press briefing at the Central Communications Service, Minister Tsoi said there is no lack of second component of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in Kazakhstan.

«Presently there are 1,2 million doses of the second component of Sputnik V in Kazakhstan. Every region has thousands of doses. … for instance, there are some 36,000 doses of the second component in Almaty city. All batches of the vaccine are delivered according to a schedule and it is always available,» Alexei Tsoi told the press briefing.

He also revealed that a plant producing homegrown QazVac vaccine is set to be launched in Zhambyl region this year.

«The plant is expected to be launched in August-September 2021 and to grow its capacity starting from fall,» the minister added.