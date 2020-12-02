Plant producing vaccine against COVID-19 to be launched soon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A plant producing vaccines is being built in the territory of Zhambyl region, akim (governor) of the region Berdibek Saparbayev said Wednesday.

During the online briefing at the Central Communications Service, governor Saparbayev reminded that the new plant for production of vaccines is under construction in Kordai district of Zhambyl region.

According to Saparbayev, the new plant will have the capacity of 30-60 million doses of vaccine against coronavirus per year. It is planned to put the plant into service by yearend. The first doses of the vaccine are expected to be produced in March. The Government fully supports and controls this issue, he added.

Cost of the construction works is estimated at approximately 7 billion tenge.

A residential complex for employees of the plant is set to be commissioned next year in order to provide them with accommodation.