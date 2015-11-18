Platini remains candidate for FIFA presidency - press-service

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Suspended UEFA chief Michel Platini who has lost his appeals against a provisional 90-day ban by the FIFA ethics committee will not give up his plans to run for presidency of the world's ruling football body, his press service said on Wednesday.

"Platini remains a serene and determined candidate for the FIFA presidency," the press service said.

In October Platini and FIFA President Sepp Blatter were suspended by the FIFA ethics committee from any activities related to football for 90 days. Blatter is suspected of making a disloyal payment of 2 million Swiss francs to Platini in February 2011.

The FIFA Appeal Committee earlier on Wednesday rejected the appeals of Blatter and Platini against the suspension.

If Platini's ban is extended by 45 days, he will not be able to take part in the vote for the FIFA presidency scheduled for February 26.

Vyacheslav Koloskov, former FIFA vice president, told TASS that the 90-day bans of Blatter and Platini would be most likely prolonged.

"If the appeals were rejected, it means the reasons for their suspension were proven," Koloskov said. "The punishment will most likely be toughened and extended for at least 45 days for Platini."

"He [Platini] is likely to skip the election of the FIFA president," Koloskov said.

He added Platini's punishment was tough and "outrageous."

Source: TASS