Play based on Mukhtar Auezov's Karagoz premieres in France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Republican Academic German Drama Theater presented a production based on Mukhtar Auezov's Karagoz on the stage of the famous Théâtre des Variétés, the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sports reports.

For the first time in the history, the classic play by Mukhtar Auezov sounded in German.

The production is staged by the famous Kazakhstani director Natalia Dubs. The poetry and depth of the original story are enhanced by an unforgettable, stunning in its beauty and imagery modern choreography, staged by the famous French choreographer Florian Bilbao.

The troupe of the Republican Academic German Drama Theater is touring in Europe with the new Theater of the Great Steppe program.

The Theater of the Great Steppe program is a new project of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan implemented within the framework of the Rukhani Janghyru program aimed at showcasing modern Kazakhstani culture on the best stages of Europe.