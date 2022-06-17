EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:03, 17 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Plenary session of 25th St.Petersburg Int'l Economic Forum kicks off

    None
    None
    SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - A plenary session of the 25th St.Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) kicked off, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Opening the event is Russian President Vladimir Putin. Later Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as well as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who is joined via videoconference, is to address the session.

    A video message by Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping to the participants of the forum is to be played.

    An open discussion in Q&A format is to be held afterwards.


    Tags:
    Russia President of Kazakhstan Events News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!