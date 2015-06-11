Plenary session of 5th Religious Congress with participation of President opened in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Plenary session of 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions with participation of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has started its work.

The main theme of the Congress is "The dialogue of religious leaders and politicians in the name of peace and development". King of Jordan Abdullah II welcomed the guests of the plenary session. "Mr. President, let me personally thank you for hosting in your country the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. Today Kazakhstan has a reputation of a bridge linking East and West. I would also like to thank you for the continued involvement of the global attention to inter-religious dialogue. So far, this measure is necessary for all of us," said Abdullah II. Recall that the congress has being attended by 80 delegations from more than 40 countries of the world.