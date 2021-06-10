Plenary session of the Foreign Investors’ Council starts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 33rd Plenary Session of the Foreign Investors’ Council under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev started its work via a videoconferencing, Kazinform reports.

Heads of large transnational companies, state bodies and representatives of international organizations are taking part in the session themed Development of non-resource exports.

The Council initiated by First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is the effective platform which unites large foreign investors in Kazakhstan and gives an opportunity to debate the most pressing issues concerning development of national economy and improving investment climate.

The Council unites heads of 37 large transnational companies and international organizations and heads of key ministries.