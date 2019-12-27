PM announces 4 million tenge compensation to families of plane crash victims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A meeting of Government Commission to investigate the causes of the Bek Air plane crash was chaired by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Prime Minister.

A. Mamin expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar reported on the preliminary results of the Government commission's activity which was established by the order of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Yerlan Turgumbayev, Internal Affairs Minister, reported on pre-trial investigation and ongoing rescue works at the scene of the tragedy. Yelzhan Birtanov, Kazakh Health Minister told about the medical condition of the injured passengers.

As earlier reported, the Bek Air plane en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan carrying 95 passengers and 5 crew members disappeared from radar at 07.05 a.m. It crashed shortly after taking off into the two-storey building on the outskirts of the village of Guldala, Talgar District, Almaty Region.

As of 3 p.m. 12 people are pronounced dead and 53 passengers are hospitalized in various medical institutions of Almaty.

Specialists from leading Republican medical centers, the National Center for Neurosurgery and the Research Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics, flew out of the city of Nur-Sultan by the air ambulance.

The medical organizations of the city of Almaty and the Almaty region provide the necessary medical care. The injured passengers of the Bek air plane are fully provided with medicines and blood components.

«On behalf of the Head of State, the families of those killed in the crash will get KZT4 million compensation. The necessary financial assistance will also be provided to the injured passengers,» A. Mamin said.

The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs to conduct a full pre-trial investigation into the crash of the Bek Air plane and the Ministry of Health to take all measures for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers.

«The Government commission should investigate the causes of the accident and draw preliminary results by January 10, 2020,» A. Mamin emphasized.