PM arrives in Akmola region for working visit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On behalf of the Head of State, Prime Minister Sagintayev has arrived in Akmola region for a working trip, primeminister.kz reports.

It is expected that the Prime Minister will inspect the implementation of the tasks set by President Nazarbayev in his Address to the Nation "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" and the "The Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Consciousness" program article.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev made his first stop in the region at the dairy farm and sown lands of Yesil Agro LLP, where he familiarized with the agricultural production technologies the company uses and its future expansion plans.

The head of the agriculture department of Akmola region Murat Balpan presented a report on the current state of the regions agricultural land.

It should be noted that in accordance with the President's Address creation of enterprises like Yesil Agro LLP should become one of the key directions in the formation of a new economic growth model. And in this regard, today domestic agricultural producers can get complex support in the framework of the state agro-industrial complex development program for 2017-2021.

Today, Prime Minister Sagintayev is scheduled to visit industrial and agricultural enterprises, sports and tourist infrastructure facilities, including Tynys JSC, the Shchuchinsk ski base, as well as tourist sites of Burabai.

During his visit, Bakytzhan Sagintayev will hold meetings on the development of the Shuchinsk-Burabai resort area, implementation of social projects and state programs aimed at promoting education, productive employment, and mass entrepreneurship. The Prime Minister is also expected to meet with members of the Regional Council of Atameken Chamber of Entrepreneurs to discuss the development of SMEs.

In Akmola region, Bakytzhan Sagintayev will familiarize with the work of the Employment Center of the city of Kokshetau and inspect the reconstruction of the "Shuchinsk-Borovoe" road.



Reference:

Akmola region is home for the so-called "pearl of Kazakhstan" - Burabay National Natural Park with its 14 large lakes, including Borovoe, Shuchye, Kotyrkol, and many smaller ones. Burabai's fauna includes about 300 species of vertebrates and flora - about 800 species of forest, meadow, solonchak plants.

Burabai is one of the main resort areas of the country with numerous sanatoriums and mud baths.

The largest backbone enterprises of the region are Altyntau Kokshetau JSC, KAMAZ-Engineering JSC, EPK-Stepnogorsk JSC, GMK Kazakhaltyn JSC, and the "Stepnogorsk Mining and Chemical Complex" LLP.

Currently, within the framework of the Industrialization Roadmap, 17 projects with a total investment volume of KZT623.3 bln are being implemented in the region and 7 of them are planned to be commissioned this year, creating 1,119 new jobs.