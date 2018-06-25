PM arrives in Akmola region on a working trip

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On June 25 on the instructions of the Head of State, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev arrived with a working trip to Akmola region to get familiar with the implementation of the President's Addresses "Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness", "New Opportunities Amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution" and the Five Social Initiatives, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Akmola region is one of the main agrarian and industrial regions of the country. Upon arrival, Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited the industrial and technological park of agricultural and communal equipment - Kazakhstan Agro Innovation Corporation LLP. Using the example of the Corporation, the Prime Minister got acquainted with the implementation of the State Program of Industrial and Innovative Development in the region, as well as the introduction of digital technologies and elements of Industry 4.0 at the enterprises of the region.



According to the akimat, the volume of industrial production in the Akmola region in January-May amounted to 244.8 billion tenge, the index of physical volume of the production - 102.8% by the corresponding period of 2017. Over eight years, 79 investment projects were implemented, 7,9 thousand jobs were created within the Industrialization Map. In 2018, six projects are planned for 53.4 billion tenge with the creation of 1,330 new permanent jobs. In addition, work continues on four projects with terms of commissioning after 2018 for 473.5 billion tenge, with the creation of 3 thousand new jobs.



To date, about 20 large companies in the field of metallurgy, machine building, chemical and food industries, construction industry are introducing the latest digital technologies that allow increasing the productive capacity and optimizing work processes.



During the visit to the workshop, the Prime Minister got acquainted with the technological process of assembling agricultural machinery. Director of Kazakhstan Agro Innovation Corporation O. Balybin reported that 507 units of agricultural machinery for 698 million tenge were produced by the plant in 2017 under the SPIID; for three months of 2018 - 208 units of machinery for 265 million tenge.



Acquaintance with the development of the agro-industrial complex of the region will continue at the Meat Processing Plant Bizhan LLP, where B. Sagintayev will be informed about the fulfillment of the President's instruction on increasing the export of finished agricultural products.



At the meeting with agrarians of the region, new opportunities, tools and mechanisms for support of agricultural producers, provided within the framework of the updated State Program for the Development of Agro-Industrial Complex, as well as measures taken to ensure the food belt of the capital will be discussed.



A number of industrial and social facilities are also planned to be visited during the working visit.



So, within the framework of the examination of the city polyclinic No. 1, Bakytzhan Sagintayev will get acquainted with the progress of digitalization of the healthcare system in the region. Issues of quality of medicine, deregulation of the sphere and the development of the private services sector will be discussed at a meeting with the region's medical workers.



At the Public Service Center Sagintayev will be presented the examples of automation of state services provided as well as regional projects of the state program Digital Kazakhstan.



The Prime Minister's working visit will be completed with a meeting with activists and business representatives in the regional akimat, where the results of the work for five months of the year will be discussed and plans for further implementation of the tasks given in the President's Addresses "Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness", " New Opportunities Under the Fourth Industrial Revolution", Five Social Initiatives.



Recall, Bakytzhan Sagintayev makes a series of working trips to the regions on behalf of the Head of State. Earlier trips to Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and South-Kazakhstan regions took place.