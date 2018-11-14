PM arrives in Zhambyl region on working visit

TARAZ KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhytzhan Sagintayev has arrived today in Taraz on a working visit, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Governor of Zhambyl region, the Prime Minister is going to visit various industrial enterprises, as well as education, healthcare and social facilities. This includes food production enterprises, the site of a new housing development under the Nurly Zher and 7-20-25 government programs, IT lyceum for gifted children, the City Employment Center, the Polytechnic College, and the renewed Kairat Ryskulbekov Park.

Besides, the Premier is scheduled to meet with representatives of the business community, education, health and the utility services of Zhambyl region. The visit program also includes the discussion of the implementation of the Presidential State-of-the-Nation Addresses "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness", "New Opportunities for Development amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution", the President's Five Social Initiatives, and recently-delivered "Promoting Wellbeing of Kazakhstanis: Rise of Income and Improving Quality of Life".

The Head of the Government is also expected to discuss topical issues of pricing policy transparency and measures taken to reduce tariffs for electricity, heating, water and gas supply, sewerage, telephone, Internet during a working meeting on the execution of the Head of State's instructions with the participation of heads of the Regional Department for the Regulation of Natural Monopolies, the electricity distribution company, monopoly companies, utility services, and prosecutors.