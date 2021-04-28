EN
    19:20, 28 April 2021 | GMT +6

    PM Askar Mamin, ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal hold meeting

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin and ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal have held a meeting today, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting the Kazakh PM learned about the future development plans of ArcelorMittal in the country.

    Mamin stressed the importance of the company’s measures aimed at upgrading the production and supporting infrastructure, implementing advanced environmentally friendly technologies, carrying out social projects, and ensuring the observation of highest standards on health protection and labor safety.

    ArcelorMittal Temirtau is the largest metallurgical enterprise in Karagada region, providing jobs to over 30 thousand Kazakhstanis. Around 80% of the company’s products are exported to 75 countries.


