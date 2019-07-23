EN
    23 July 2019

    PM Askar Mamin, CEO of SoftBank Investment Advisers Rajeev Misra meet in Nur-Sultan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has held a meeting with Chairman of SoftBank Investment Advisers Rajeev Misra, according to primeminister.kz.

    The meeting discussed the issues of attracting foreign investment and modern innovative technologies. The investment holding was acquainted with the advantages of investing in the country's economy and expressed interest in implementation of joint projects.

    SoftBank Investment Advisers specializes in venture capital financing and is part of the SoftBank Group, one of the largest investment funds in the world, with a market capitalization of $100 billion. The fund holds shares of global technology leaders such as Alibaba, Yahoo, Uber.

    For reference: SoftBank is on the 2000 Forbes Global list and ranks 36th in terms of capitalization in the world and ranks 2nd in terms of capitalization in Japan after Toyota (1st quarter of 2019.

