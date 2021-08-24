PM Askar Mamin gives instructions ahead of national census

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin gave a number of instructions regarding the upcoming census, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At today's government session, the Kazakh PM charged the regional governors, and the National Statistics Bureau together with the Ministries of Labor and Social Protection of People, Education and Science, and Health to hire a required number of vaccinated workers in the short term.

He also instructed to elaborate all organizational issues regarding the census.

«The Ministry of Information and Social Development with the National Statistics Bureau and Governor’s Officers need to step up awareness-raising work among the people on the objectives of and procedures for conducting the national census,» said the Prime Minister assigning control and coordination works to Deputy PM Alikhan Smailov.